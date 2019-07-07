Virginia W. Gurry, 95, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away June 30, 2019 in The Woodlands, TX. She was born March 21, 1924 in Mendota, IL, the daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Hensler) Wright.



Virginia was a member of the New England Congregational Church in Aurora and a member of the Navy League of Aurora. She graduated from West Aurora High School, in Aurora, IL and Beloit College in Beloit, WI, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Sigma Iota, Senior Bench and Delta Gamma social fraternity. Virginia was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader at Freeman School, a Red Cross volunteer and active in community activities.



Ginny is survived by her daughter, Ann (Michael) Humke; her sons, William (Marilyn) Gurry and Frank (Crystal) Gurry, Jr.; her nine grandchildren, Joseph (Jenna) Humke, Melissa (Scott) Peterson, Megan (Mitch) Halquist, Matthew Gurry, Marty (Irene) Gurry, Robert (Enida) Gurry, Jenny (Dan) Hillyard, Kit (Ryan) Donald and Peter (Kris) Gurry; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Elizabeth (Raymond) Benson; her sister-in-law, Jane Gurry and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Gurry, Sr., in 2011.



Ginny loved life and especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Happily, she lived to see the Cubs win the World Series.



Visitation will be held on August 23, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. A graveside service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Spring Lake Cemetery, 745 S. Lincoln Ave., Aurora, IL.



Memorials in Virginia's name may be directed to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Chicago, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 490, Chicago, IL 60604 or to a .



For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from July 7 to Aug. 18, 2019