Virtus Edwin McNary, 88, left his earthly home on August 5, 2020 to join his eternal family in adoration of his Savior. Virtus was born October 2, 1931 in Pomona, KS to Gladden E. and Mary McNary. After some years being a Kansas farm boy, the McNary family moved to southern Illinois, ultimately settling in Marion. Virtus graduated from Marion High School in June 1949, then joined his older brother Wallace at his men's clothing store. In 1950, Virtus selected to join the Air Force, where he served 4 years stateside during the Korean War as a career guidance specialist. After discharged he was in the Reserves for nine years. Choosing a career for himself with Caterpillar was his joy second only to his family. The opening of the Montgomery plant brought Virtus to Aurora and to the love of his life, Marilyn Jean Allen. They were married on August 22, 1959 and were just shy of celebrating their 61st anniversary. Virtus took pride in providing for his family. When son Brian and daughter Karen arrived, Virtus' hard work at Caterpillar as well as his rental property provided the McNarys an opportunity to build a new house. Designed by Virtus and Marilyn, that would be their home for 34 years, until downsizing to a home in Oswego. Virtus strongly believed in education for himself and for his family. He earned numerous engineering certifications during his Caterpillar years. He made sure his family was educated in school, Scouting programs, music, and through traveling the US, Canada, and Mexico. A two-year stint at Caterpillar in Brazil was an invaluable education. Teaching his children about Jesus, finances, work ethic, and love of family were provisions learned through Virtus' example. When Virtus retired from Caterpillar in 1987 after 30 years, he continued working at Anfinsen Plastics until Marilyn retired from teaching in 1997. Then the second phase of traveling began, going to various countries around the world while they were in good health. They especially enjoyed the Mystery Trips, where the itinerary was unknown, and following the Cubs to seven different ballparks. Also dear to Virtus was traveling by motorhome again, going through Mexico's Copper Canyon and driving a rental around New Zealand. Virtus lived with physical pain most of his life from a car accident in 1959, but it rarely slowed him down. But adding the heartache of losing his son Brian to cancer in 2011 took a toll on Virtus' health. Although Virtus and Marilyn immensely enjoyed their friendships with neighbors in Oswego, a hip fracture changed their home in 2018 to Bickford of Oswego, where he passed. Virtus is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Chris Mang of Yorkville, IL, brothers James (Carol) McNary of O'Fallon, IL and Glenn (Janice) McNary of Scotsdale, TX, a sister Mary Ellen Wells of Swansea, IL, and beloved nephews and nieces and their children. Brian's fur baby Sammy the cat spent the last nine years with Virtus too. Those who greeted Virtus at his eternal home are his parents and Marilyn's parents, son Brian, brother Wallace, brother-in-law Lavon Wells, and Marilyn's brother Merle (Anita) Allen. As Virtus' wishes to be cremated was honored, a celebration of life, of sharing memories and laughter, is scheduled from 3-7pm on September 8, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, Montgomery, IL. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to current restrictions we ask for your patience as only a limited amount of guests will be able to enter the chapel at a time. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver Street, Yorkville, IL 60560.
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com