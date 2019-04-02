Walter C. Rahn of Aurora, Illinois, died Saturday, March 16 in Sycamore, Illinois. He was born May 29, 1949, in Aurora and was a son of the late William H. and Margaret Bank Rahn. Walter's life revolved around his love of music. He attended Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, and was a bass major at Florida Atlantic University. He played for Marshall Grant's Society Band in Palm Beach, Florida. He played in the orchestra at the Burt Reynolds Theater in Jupiter, Florida for several years, working with Charles Nelson Reilly, Marilu Henner, Lorna Luft, Jim Nabors, Florence Henderson, and Marilyn McCoo, among others. He toured nationally with three shows: 42nd Street, Nunsense, and Beehive. Walter also toured with shows in Germany, including West Side Story. When he returned to the Chicago area he joined the local theater scene - mainly at the Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, as well as downtown Chicago. He played Pump Boys & Dinettes, Miss Saigon, and many others. Walter was also a member of the American Federation of Musicians.Walter was preceded in death by his brother, William H. Rahn III. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Apanius of Hudson, Ohio, Anna Phillips of Broomfield, CO, and Linda Rahn of Ashburn, VA. Walter (lovingly called Uncle Wally) also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many cousins, an aunt and an uncle.Burial will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, Illinois. A celebration of Walter's life will take place in the near future. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary