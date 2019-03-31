Walter Cecil Loague, Jr, 95 of North Aurora, Il. died peacefully at his home March 28, 2019. Waiting to greet him in heaven is Mary Martha Loague, his wife of 70 years. He dedicated his life to watching over her the last 2-1/2 years of her life by visiting her in her nursing home every day from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. Also greeting him in heaven are his parents, Mary & Walter Loague, Sr and his siblings, Miriam, Isabel and Edwin.Walter is survived by his children Kathy Breazeale (Ralph), Walter C. Loague III (Paula), Paul (Leslie Wadsworth), his grandchildren Mandy Beebe (Dave), Josh Breazeale, Sarah Apelquist (Jayson), Dana Mallar (Blake). He is also survived by his 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua and Grace Beebe and Stella, Ashton and Declan Apelquist, and Max and Ava Mallar. Walter served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on a PC boat sub chaser. He was a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. During his lifetime he worked as a mechanical engineer at many places including Fox Valley Engineering, Pines Engineering Aero Welding and Amwell. He was a teacher at Sandwich and East Aurora High Schools, and was the beloved Custodian at Aurora 1st Assembly of God Church. He loved to vacation at Bass Lake near Pentwater, MI. He spent his boyhood summers there with his family, his adult vacations with his wife and children, and in his later years with his grand and great-grandchildren. He loved to sing all the time and was singing Jesus Loves Me up to his last hours. Along with his son Paul's constant and loving in-home care for the last 7 years, the family gives thanks to his special caregivers Albina Romanenko and Nicole Carpenter. Walter was a 60 year member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, IL. A Memorial service will be held at the church Wednesday, April 3 with family visitation at 1:00 pm and service to follow at 2:00 pm. Memorials in Walter's name can be made to the church at 14 No. May St., Aurora, IL 60506. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary