Walter D. Butzke, 59, of Cortland, IL passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1960 in Aurora, IL the son of Walter and Mary Butzke. Walter retired from 3M in 2007 after many years of dedicated service. He had a passion for trains, gun collecting, cars, and building and was an avid baseball fan.
He is survived by his daughter Megan (Fiancé Ryan Medina) Butzke and Ivan Butzke; sisters, Mary Lou Davis and Barbara Kline as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Cathy Buck.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside will take place at a later date.
For online condolences visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.