Walter J. Daunheimer
1924 - 2020
Walter J. Daunheimer died suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020. Walter "Wally" was born in Aurora, Illinois, October 20, 1924, to Gertrude (Duy) and Frank Daunheimer.

He attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from East Aurora High School, Class of 1942. Wally entered the military at age 18, proudly serving in the US Army 78th Infantry Division from 3/23/43 to 1/22/46. The 78th took him to Europe for 16 months during WWII where the "Lightning Division" crossed France into Belgium and Germany, specifically into the Hürtgen Forest and the "Battle of the Bulge". Wally achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.

Following WWII, he received a diploma in Business Administration from Northwestern University. Wally worked in Human Resources and Labor Relations for Nicor Gas Company, formerly Northern Illinois Gas Company. At Nicor, he represented the company in negotiations with representatives of the labor union. He also represented the company at the American Gas Association, where he chaired the committees, "Great Lakes Region" and "U.S. Labor Relations". His career spanned 45 years, until he retired as an Executive Vice President in 1987.

In service to his community, he was a board member of the Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, and The United Fund where, for a period, he chaired the Aurora Area United Fund Drive. He was elected as a board member of West Aurora School District 129 and serving for 13 years, 6 of them as Board President.

Wally was introduced to his wife, Violet, by a work associate who thought they might be made for each other. She was right. It was love at first sight. They married at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora on January 16th, 1948. Wally and Vi celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this year.

Wally became an active member of First Presbyterian in 1955, serving as church administrator, elder and member of numerous church committees. The church was an extremely important aspect of his life; it was rare for Wally and Vi to miss a Sunday service.

Playing golf was his favorite pastime. When he was twelve, he bought his first set of golf clubs with installment payments from the money he earned on his paper route. Growing up, he spent a lot of time on Phillips Park Golf Course. He hit the ball well and carried a single digit handicap for most of his playing years. Impressively, he continued to play until about two years ago.

Preceded in death by his siblings, Henry (June), Ervin (Lorraine), Lillian (Harris), Elsie (Freitag) and Esther (Brown); brother-in-law and childhood friend, Don Schindel and sister-in-law, Elnora (Norie) Schindel; his son Scott's first wife, Cheryl (Anderson). He lost his beloved son, Paul, to brain cancer in 2012.

Wally is survived by his loving wife, Violet, sons Scott (Kathy), Brian (Anne), daughter-in-law Deborah, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Allison, Stephen, Gretchen, Andrea, Lauren, Max, and Nick will miss their wonderful Grandpa "D".

Funeral services to be determined. Memorial donation preferred in lieu of flowers to Lou Malnati Brain Tumor Research Institute at Northwestern Medicine: http://giving.nm.org/walterd

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291



Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Dear Vi, Scott and Brian: My deepest sympathy on the passing of Wally. May your whole family be filled with peace, strength, and wonderful memories. Love, Steve Stewart (First Pres organist 1970-1976)
Steve Stewart
Friend
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the Daunheimer Family. My Father, Robert R. Szyman was a Staff Sergeant, a machine gun squad leader in the weapons platoon, Company K, 3rd Battalion, 311th Infantry, 78th Infantry Division. Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge are familiar to our family, but Dad got his $1 million wound 28 February 1945. God bless the Greatest Generation. Wally and my Dad probably did not know each other, but suffered as did all the men in the Lightning Division during that horrendous winter of 1944-1945 in the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
Robert Szyman
May 6, 2020
Daunheimer Family, So sorry for your loss, We played quite a bit of golf with Wally and Paul, and always enjoyed their company. May he rest in peace. Jake and Jeff Dieser
Jeff Dieser
May 6, 2020
Dear Vi, I am so sorry for your loss and you have my deepest sympathies, and love.
MARTHA FORD
Friend
