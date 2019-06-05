Walter J. Kirhofer, 93, of Aurora passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. He was born September 29, 1925 in Lincoln NE, the son of the late Joseph and Ireta Kirhofer. Walt leaves behind his wife, Doris: his three children, Karen (Bob) Hansen of Salt Lake City, UT, Doug (Kim) Kirhofer of Aurora and John Kirhofer of Aurora; his six grandchildren, Eric and Kelly Hansen, Brett, Brian, Jeff and Jake Kirhofer; and many other family members and friends. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christie Hansen age 29.Walt was raised in Council Buffs, IA. At age 12 he bicycled more than 50 miles on several occasions to visit to see his grandparents in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1943, and then joined the U.S. Marines at the age of 17, serving for four years. He was stationed at bases in South Carolina, the Great Lakes, Mississippi and California. As a officer at age 19 Walt was given the responsibilities of determining the most efficient way to load war ships and the supervision of this process. Walt was recruited to join the Richard-Wilcox Company in Aurora after his graduation from the University of Nebraska. He started as a salesman and rose to become Vice President of Richard-Wilcox and President of their sister company, Aurora Steel Products. During his tenure at these companies Walt was known for his hard work ethic and constant support of the employees at all levels. Walt married Doris Crowl in 1949 and his career took them to Baltimore, New York, New Jersey and finally back to Aurora. He retired after a 45-year career, then continued to work part time for his sons' businesses, driving to work seven days a week until just before his death. Always loyal, hardworking and fun loving, Walt had countless friends throughout his life. He was always there for those who needed him and constantly found ways to help others. He was a wise, kind and supportive husband and father. Walt will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. June 10, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Dr., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, www.mcsf.org. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 5 to June 9, 2019