MCFARLAND, Wis.-Walter P. "Wally" "Mike" Weber, age 86, of McFarland, passed away in the arms of his loving family on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Aurora, Ill., the son of Nicholas and Emily (Pillatsch) Weber. Wally was 100% Luxembourg and extremely proud of his heritage. Walter graduated from East Aurora High School in 1951.
He married Lenora Arimond on Sept. 1, 1954, while he was stationed in Hawaii. Wally served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the entire Korean War. He owned his own business, Weber Sheet Metal, and worked in the HVAC industry for most of his life. Wally later went on to work for the City of Aurora and the Village of Sugar Grove as a building inspector. After he retired, he worked for the Village of McFarland Public Works Dept.
Wally loved golfing, boating, fishing, eating popcorn, going out to dinner and his favorite drink, Old Fashions. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities. He especially had a love for God. For the past 25 years, Wally and Lee spent their winters in Largo, Fla. at Walsingham Condominiums and the remainder of the year at his beloved Lake Waubesa.
Wally is survived by his three children, Sherry (Rob) Blanchar, Mike (Laurie) Weber and Lori (Mike) Schroedl; seven grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Blanchar, Lacey (Rafael) Viloria, Brittany (Jon) Krogman, Lexi (Cruz Ramirez) Schroedl, Sara Weber, Amber Schroedl and Ryan Weber; seven great-grandchildren, Sarai, Presley and Magnus Krogman, Carly, Autumn, Hunter and Mia Blanchar; sister-in-law, Elaine Arimond; and many nieces and nephews.
Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora; his parents; sister, Ione (Andy) Vida; and five brothers, Rob (Eleanor), Edwin "Bud" (Ruthe), Leo (Eleanor), Eugene "Red" (Lorraine) and Albert "Albie" (Shirley) Weber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Memorials may be made in Wally's name to Take a Vet Fishing www.takeavetfishing.org or Catholic Charities Adult Day Center.
The family would like to give special thanks to Wally and Lee's weekend caregiver, Melissa Olson, and Catholic Charities Adult Day Center of Madison for providing loving care and assistance to both Wally and Lee over the last several years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 9, 2019