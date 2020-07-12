Walter Russell Hauser, 82, of Aurora, IL passed away on July 3rd at Delnor Hospital. Russ is survived by his step children Sandra (Linden) Sundlof and Daniel Linden, his grandchildren Christofer and Thomas Sundlof and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Cel Philips, Montgomery, IL and Nancy Kotar, Cedar Rapids, IA. In addition to his wife Doris, he was preceded in death by his siblings Herb, Elmer, Ralph, Les, Marian, Lillian, Ruth, and Milly.



Russ never let his blindness prevent him from having a complete life. He enjoyed family life with Doris for over 45 years as he worked full time until retirement. He was a ham radio operator, loved baseball games, bowling, cooking, and listening to countless talking books. After Doris passed he enjoyed getting out to dinner and concerts often accompanied by his loving niece Deanna Pierce. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. In his younger days he even rode a bicycle by following a bell led by his sisters.



He will be greatly missed.



Services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store