Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Merrill Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. Larson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter S. Larson Obituary
Walter S. Larson, 64, of North Aurora, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1955 in Geneva, IL, the son of Walter and Jeanne B. (McAilraith) Larson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3 P.M. until the service hour of 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Merrill Rd., Sugar Grove with interment to follow.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now