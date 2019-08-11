|
Walter S. Larson, 64, of North Aurora, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1955 in Geneva, IL, the son of Walter and Jeanne B. (McAilraith) Larson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3 P.M. until the service hour of 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Merrill Rd., Sugar Grove with interment to follow.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 11, 2019