Wanda H. Cavato, 86, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born April 23, 1933 in Gillespie, IL.She was a longtime member of Annunciation Church. Wanda retired from Kemper Financial after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her friends as a member of the Friendly Center Club. She enjoyed baking and sewing but most of all spending time with her loving family. She was truly a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother whose kind and gentle spirit will live on through her beloved family.She is survived by her four children, Tom Cavato, Debbie (John) McMillion, Sheri (Chuck) Miles, Donna (Kevin Hackett) Cavato; six grandchildren, Laura (Bradley) Kirk, Amanda (Matt) Nelson, Jessica McMillion, Emma Miles, Christopher Miles, Evan Miles; a great grandson, Elliott Nelson; several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Cavato; her parents, Stanley and Karoline (Orske) Meyer; three brothers, Stanley Meyer, Edward Meyer, and Harry Meyer. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a Liturgical Wake Service at 6:00 PM, at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Annunciation Church for 10:00 AM Memorial Mass; Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, O.S.B. will officiate. Interment will be private. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Wanda's family.Memorial contributions in Wanda's name may be made to Seasons Hospice Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 29 to May 30, 2019