Wanda L. Boebel nee Logsdon, age 87, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at her home in Naperville. She was born October 27, 1931 in Litchfield, Illinois. Wanda worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in both Peoria and Aurora, the Aurora-Beacon News newspaper and Met Life insurance in Aurora. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a long time and active member of Community United Methodist Church in Naperville. She is survived by her children Donald, Daniel (Tammy) and Stephen (Jennifer) Boebel; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; very special friends Jeff and Wendy, Dick and Kim, Ray and Linda, and Peggy Gaskins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald F., a son Cecil, a sister Wilda Durst, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 20 N. Center Street Naperville, with one hour of visitation until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Wanda's memory may be made to the Community United Methodist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info 630 355 0264 www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 11, 2019