Wanda Lee Woods, 80, of Batavia passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born January 18, 1939, in Anna, IL, the daughter of David Benjamin and Opal Mae (Elkins) Spurlock. She was united in marriage to Donald Woods November 24, 1956 in Anna, IL. She is survived by her children, Karen Macko, Donna Woods, Dale Woods, Rodney Woods, and Linda Woods; nine grandchildren, Brandy, Crystal, Keith, Eric, Tiffany, Heather, Johnny, Savannah, and Joey; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Jayden; two brothers Larry (Virginia) and Ralph Spurlock, and a sister Joanne Geasley. In addition to her parents, and her husband Donald she is preceded in death by her brother Truman Spurlock, a sister Rosie Hinkle and a son-in-law Gary Macko. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the time of the service. Interment will follow in West Batavia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family. For information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019