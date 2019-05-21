Home

Beverage Family Funeral Home
Wanda Pena Obituary
Wanda Ruth Pena 84 of Seneca passed away at her home on May 18, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1935 in Creal Springs, IL to the late Louie and Zula (Smith) Boner. Wanda worked for many years at Plano Molding and Stephen Adams in Aurora, IL. She enjoyed making dolls, braided rugs and many other crafts. Wanda like play jokes on people and enjoyed work search and word crossword puzzles. During her last 5 years she became very close to her great nephew Nate and had created a special bond.She is survived by her sister Louie Fay Brown of Seneca and her brother Cecil Smith of Warrenville, IL. she leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her special niece Tiffany whom cared for her during her illness.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mike, sisters; Dee Goodwin, Mary Tyrrell, Betty Heck, Mae Buttrum, Joann Newell and Julie Boner.Memorial service will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beverage Family funeral Home 104 terry Street Sandwich IL. with the Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Interment to follow at Little Rock Twp Cemetery Plano, IL.www.beveragefamilyfh.comllow at Little Rock Twp Cemetery Plano, IL.www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 21, 2019
