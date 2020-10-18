Wanda S. Mitchell, 79, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born on October 24, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Couch) Czeze.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, 2020 at 1 P.M. at 407 E. High St., Sycamore, IL with an open house to follow the service.
