1/1
Wanda S. Mitchell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda S. Mitchell, 79, of Sycamore, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born on October 24, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Couch) Czeze.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, 2020 at 1 P.M. at 407 E. High St., Sycamore, IL with an open house to follow the service.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence or to view a complete obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved