Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Eldon Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Eldon Fox Obituary
Warren Eldon Fox, 75, of Enola, AR, passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born September 10, 1944 in Yorkville, IL, to the late Nathan and Charlotte (Vermeland) Fox. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Barbara J. (Zaleckis) Fox and his brother, Laverne "Sonny" Fox.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; son, Brett Fox of Conway, AR; daughter, Stacey Cook (Mike) of Romance, AR; grandchildren, Nikki Sherrill (Colton) of Mt. Vernon, AR, Kelli Cook of Enola, AR, and Allison Cook of Enola, AR; sisters, Andrea Skiles of DeKalb, IL and Marcia Larrabee of Aurora, IL; brothers, Richard Fox of Oswego, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior starting at noon, interment to follow at Marcus Hill Cemetery in Enola.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now