Warren Eldon Fox, 75, of Enola, AR, passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born September 10, 1944 in Yorkville, IL, to the late Nathan and Charlotte (Vermeland) Fox. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Barbara J. (Zaleckis) Fox and his brother, Laverne "Sonny" Fox.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; son, Brett Fox of Conway, AR; daughter, Stacey Cook (Mike) of Romance, AR; grandchildren, Nikki Sherrill (Colton) of Mt. Vernon, AR, Kelli Cook of Enola, AR, and Allison Cook of Enola, AR; sisters, Andrea Skiles of DeKalb, IL and Marcia Larrabee of Aurora, IL; brothers, Richard Fox of Oswego, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior starting at noon, interment to follow at Marcus Hill Cemetery in Enola.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 22, 2019