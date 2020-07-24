1/
Warren Fender Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Eugene Fender, Jr., of Leland, Illinois, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Wheaton, Illinois. Warren was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Warren Eugene Fender, Sr. and Delores (Rita) Walker Fender on August 9, 1949. He graduated from Bryan High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1968. He worked for Swift Ekrich in Omaha and St. Charles, IL until his retirement in 2005. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy. Warren is preceded in death by his father, Warren Fender, Sr. and brother, Robert Fender. Warren is survived by his mother, Delores (Rita) Fender; his children, Tina Fender Gibson, Amy Fender Holland, and Joshua Fender; their spouses, Matthew Gibson, Paul Holland, and Lauren Fender; and his six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kendall County, DeKalb County, or LaSalle County Food Pantries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved