Warren Eugene Fender, Jr., of Leland, Illinois, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Wheaton, Illinois. Warren was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Warren Eugene Fender, Sr. and Delores (Rita) Walker Fender on August 9, 1949. He graduated from Bryan High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1968. He worked for Swift Ekrich in Omaha and St. Charles, IL until his retirement in 2005. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy. Warren is preceded in death by his father, Warren Fender, Sr. and brother, Robert Fender. Warren is survived by his mother, Delores (Rita) Fender; his children, Tina Fender Gibson, Amy Fender Holland, and Joshua Fender; their spouses, Matthew Gibson, Paul Holland, and Lauren Fender; and his six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kendall County, DeKalb County, or LaSalle County Food Pantries.





