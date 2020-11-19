Warren Nathan Paige, age 82, of Aurora, IL passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born July 20, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of the late Sebel and Irene Pigg.
A man of few words, Warren was a reliable, hard worker while he was employed at the Austin-Western Company in Aurora & the Armour/Dial Corporation in Montgomery prior to his retirement. Over the years he joined many social clubs where he enjoyed his Budweiser. He was a lifetime member of the Tiger Athletic Club, Luxemburger Club, and Eagles Club.
In addition, he was an avid sports fan following the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls, but also had a place in his heart for the St. Louis Cardinals and Golden State Warriors.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family during the holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. You could also find him cheering on his grand-kids at their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Willadean nee Huff, children Steven (Cathi) Paige, Jeffrey Paige, Tonia (Steve) Haynes, grandchildren Bryan Paige, Brandon (Michelle) Paige, Amanda Paige, Melissa Paige, Corey Haynes, Casey Haynes, Cody Haynes, and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son David Paige and siblings Denny, Morris, Joyce and Eddie.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com