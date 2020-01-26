|
Wayne A. Cochran, 64, of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born January 16, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of Robert and Sandra (Kelly) Cochran. He married Rhonda J. Riney-Olson on April 21, 2011 in Yorkville, IL. Wayne was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was very blessed to have his dream job at Oswego High School and was proud to be a Panther. Wayne was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Yorkville, IL; his children, Heather (John Borrow) Crawford of FL, Ryan Cochran of NV, Courtney (Eric) Wicklund of Maple Park, IL, and Brett (Silviya Georgieva) Cochran of Pingree Grove, IL; his step children, Matthew (Beth) Olson of Somonauk, IL, Bart (Monica) Olson of Downers Grove, IL, Kristin Sienkiewicz of FL, Samuel (Katherine) Olson of Geneva, IL, and Patrick (Taylor) Olson of Aurora, IL; fifteen grandchildren, Emma, Charlie, Madison, Jackson, Emmett, Quinn, Finn, Leo, Baylee, Xzavier, Colette, Mila, Palmer, Paige, and one expected in July.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials may be directed to the . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020