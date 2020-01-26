Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
Plano, IL
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Cochran


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne A. Cochran, 64, of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born January 16, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of Robert and Sandra (Kelly) Cochran. He married Rhonda J. Riney-Olson on April 21, 2011 in Yorkville, IL. Wayne was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Era. He was very blessed to have his dream job at Oswego High School and was proud to be a Panther. Wayne was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Yorkville, IL; his children, Heather (John Borrow) Crawford of FL, Ryan Cochran of NV, Courtney (Eric) Wicklund of Maple Park, IL, and Brett (Silviya Georgieva) Cochran of Pingree Grove, IL; his step children, Matthew (Beth) Olson of Somonauk, IL, Bart (Monica) Olson of Downers Grove, IL, Kristin Sienkiewicz of FL, Samuel (Katherine) Olson of Geneva, IL, and Patrick (Taylor) Olson of Aurora, IL; fifteen grandchildren, Emma, Charlie, Madison, Jackson, Emmett, Quinn, Finn, Leo, Baylee, Xzavier, Colette, Mila, Palmer, Paige, and one expected in July.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorials may be directed to the . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -