Wayne H. Kies, 71 of North Aurora passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. He was born May 23, 1948 in Aurora, the son of the late Harry and Gladys (Hanosh) Kies.
Visitation will be held Sunday 2-6 p.m. December 29, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. December 30, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 27, 2019