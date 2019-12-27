Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Wayne Harry Kies


1948 - 2019
Wayne Harry Kies Obituary
Wayne Harry Kies, 71 of North Aurora passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center. He was born May 23, 1948 in Aurora, the son of the late Harry and Gladys (Hanosh) Kies.

He had been a member of both the Union Congregational Church of North Aurora and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Aurora.

He graduated from West Aurora High School in 1966, and attended Aurora College where he earned a bachelor's degree in English. He also attended Northern Illinois University and joined a study group on a tour of Greece, Turkey, and Greek Islands. He also traveled extensively through South America and across the United States.

He was proud to be a teacher in West Aurora School District #129 for 34 years. He also enjoyed working part-time at Strathmore Printing Company for five years and part-time at Robert J. Kearns Accounting Company for fifteen years. He was a member of the Aurora Lodge 400, Loyal Order of Moose, and later became a member of the Phoenix Club.

Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and great great great nieces and nephews, beside many cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys "Marilyn" Hoffman, and Norma Jean Eck, and brother, Robert Edward.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-6 p.m. December 29, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. December 30, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the Animal Shelter or Association of their choice. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
