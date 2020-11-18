Wayne Leroy Hill 86, of Montgomery, IL went to his heavenly home on November 12, 2020. Wayne was born on April 25, 1934 in Hinsdale, IL, son of Arthur Hill and Daisy Van Hulzen (Martin)



Wayne was a retired Fireman for the East Aurora School District 131. He had a God given talent for music and had been an organist for both Zion Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elaine Hill. His children David Hill, Lori (Jim) Ross, Matthew (Jill) Flowers, son in law Darron Pitts. His grand children, Shelby (Chad) Peterson, Mason Flowers, Brooke Flowers, Nicholas Ross. great granddaughter, Eden Flowers. Two sisters Bernice and Eileen, brother Cecil and several nieces and nephews. Special friends the Shouns.



Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Glen, sister Janet, and Daughter karla Pitts.



Per Wayne's wishes there will be no visitation or service.



The family would like to thank Rush Copley Medical Center for their kind and supportive care.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store