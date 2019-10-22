|
|
Wayne Schillinger, 81, of Champaign passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born June 30, 1938 to Robert and Elisabeth Schillinger in Aurora, Illinois. He married Marilyn Kieso on November 16, 1957 in Aurora. She preceded him in death in January of 2015.
He is survived by children Amie (Richie) Pankau of Champaign and Robert Wayne Schillinger of Urbana; granddaughters Sara Elisabeth Pankau and Stephanie Marie Pankau; and step-grandson, Bryan Pankau. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
After moving to Champaign in 1965, Wayne worked at the University of Illinois as a tool and die maker. In his free time, he loved traveling, camping, fishing, and hunting for both deer and turkey. He enjoyed being at the St. Joseph Sportsman Club and clay shooting. He enjoyed boating, and in particular his boat trips down the Ohio River with Marilyn. He was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign.
A visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Internment will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery at 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 22, 2019