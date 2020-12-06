Emma Wegman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 94 at her home in Aurora, IL. She was surrounded by Robert C. Wegman, her loving husband of 69 years, and her family.



Emma was born on December 16, 1925. She was the youngest of David and Mary Banks's 12 children. She attended East Aurora High School where she met the love of her life, Robert "Chic" Wegman. The couple married on June 30, 1951 and have been blessed with 10 children, 28 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Emma will forever be remembered as a supportive and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Emma's life centered around her family. She always enjoyed hosting large family gatherings and making her renowned homemade stuffed cabbage rolls. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. From baking cookies for the Lehnertz Avenue Nativity Blessing to decorating their house for her and Chic's annual Christmas Eve party, she always made the holidays memorable for her family.



In addition to spending time with her family, Emma loved staying active with her daily morning exercises and enjoyed traveling, especially to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Despite being legally blind for the last 25 years of her life, Emma always had a positive attitude and was able to read recipes and articles using a special reading machine. Emma was deeply spiritual and would frequently read her Bible and Daily Word passages, often sharing life lessons and insights with her family and friends. Throughout her life, Emma was an active parishioner at St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Emma is survived by her husband, Robert C. Wegman; her children, Laura Maxey, Janet (Richard) Luthmann, Karen (Kevin) Kuk, Juli (David) Michaels, Jodi (Terry) Bohr, Carl (Mary) Wegman, Andy (Gannon) Wegman and Todd (Paula) Wegman; her daughter-in-law, Toni Wegman; 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons Paul Wegman and Christopher Wegman.



Due to the global pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that condolences be sent to the R.C. Wegman Construction Company, 750 Morton Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora Central Catholic High School or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emma's memory are appreciated.



The Wegman family would like to thank Ascension Living Fox Knoll Villages' wonderful staff for providing Emma with professional and loving care.





