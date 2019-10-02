|
|
Wiley Kenneth Zabel of Aurora, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday September 19th, 2019. Wiley spent his last few months living at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora. When Wiley started hospice care, they moved him to The Grove of Fox Valley where he spent the last few weeks of his life.
Wiley was born on December 5th, 1940 in Johnson, Nebraska to Walter Zabel and Maxine (Hays) Zabel. Wiley grew up with five other siblings on the farm...Shirley, Harold, Edna, Karen, and Marlene. Wiley enjoyed his school years and participated in all the local sports. After high school, he joined the Army and worked as a radar repair technician. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he utilized his electrical experience and worked as an electrician. Wiley then went on to become an air traffic controller at the FAA center in Aurora, Illinois. As fate would have it, Wiley spent the rest of his life living in the City of Aurora.
In 1963, Wiley married Sharon Bolly and together they raised their three sons Ken, Paul, & Doug. After eight years of controlling air planes in the sky, Wiley attended college courses and graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago. Wiley's higher level education provided the tools he needed to practice in the State of Illinois as a licensed professional engineer. Eventually, he founded his own firm and practiced under the business name Zabel Engineering. As a hobby, he participated in Barbershop singing in America. He was a longtime member of the Aurora Lamplighters chorus because he loved to sing.
Wiley is survived by his brother Harold Zabel, sister Karen Ronnfeldt, sister Marlene Zabel, son Paul Zabel, son Doug Zabel, daughter-in-law Kristen Zabel, four grandchildren...Kelsie, Avery, Lexi, and Aubrey Zabel, and his great grandson Aidan Zabel. Wiley is also survived by many other loved ones, extended family members and countless friends. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
A "Celebration of Life" memorial will be held in Wiley's honor on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 1-4pm. Loved ones, relatives, and friends are invited to join us in remembrance of Wiley's 78 years of living. This special event will be held at the Aurora Country Club located at 1548 Prairie Street in Aurora, Illinois. Taps will be played, a flag will be presented, and a eulogy will be read at 1:30pm. Food will be served at approximately 2:15pm and a cash bar will be available for a limited time. If you wish to send flower arrangements, please have them delivered directly to the Aurora Country Club on Saturday, before 12pm. Country Club staff will assist with flower placement in the banquet hall.
If you have any concerns or questions, you may contact Paul Zabel at 630-649-3635 or Doug Zabel at 815-671-6119. In the interest of food preparation, we also request that you RSVP to this event and let us know how many people will be attending. If you prefer email, please send to [email protected] (Paul) or [email protected] (Doug). At this event, we will have a memory box for you to place your favorite story or memory. In Wiley's honor, we hope you enjoy the stories, the music, the laughter, the food, the pictures, the videos, and the love we plan to share at this memorial.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019