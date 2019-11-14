|
|
Willard E. Harthan, age 82, a four year resident of the LaSalle Veterans' Home in LaSalle, IL, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at OFS St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born on October 2, 1937 in Aurora, IL the son of Earl and Ruth (Miles) Harthan.
Mr. Harthan served his country proudly as a member of the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Willard was a real estate broker for many years in both the Aurora and Yorkville areas.
He is survived by his sister, Wanda (Dick) Forrestal of Aurora, IL; his niece, Lisa Hahn of Yorkville, IL; his nephew, Barry (Susan) Kimes of Yorkville, IL; as well as several great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruth Harthan; and his brother Miles Harthan.
Funeral Services will be private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory.
www.nelsonfuneralhomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 14, 2019