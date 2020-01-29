|
William B. Linster, 101, of Aurora, passed away January 25, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Naperville. He is survived by his son, Jim Linster of Aurora; niece, Sue Pauls of Aurora; nephews, Bob (Jane) Pauls of Sugar Grove, Bob (Martha)Kames of North Aurora, and Dick (Jenny) Kames of Oswego. William is preceded in death by his wife, Irene.
Graveside service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at Marywood Cemetery in Aurora at 12:00 PM. Deacon Bruce Waterman will officiate. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Williams's family. THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 29, 2020