Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Marywood Cemetery
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Linster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Linster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Linster Obituary
William B. Linster, 101, of Aurora, passed away January 25, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Naperville. He is survived by his son, Jim Linster of Aurora; niece, Sue Pauls of Aurora; nephews, Bob (Jane) Pauls of Sugar Grove, Bob (Martha)Kames of North Aurora, and Dick (Jenny) Kames of Oswego. William is preceded in death by his wife, Irene.

Graveside service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at Marywood Cemetery in Aurora at 12:00 PM. Deacon Bruce Waterman will officiate. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Williams's family. THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now