William "Bill" Charley Carter, 93, of Bourbonnais, IL., formerly of Batavia, IL., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Greentree Health Care in Bradley, IL. William was born on January 20, 1926 in Calhoun County, Mississippi, the son of Bluford Leonard and Margaret Ludie (nee. McKinney) Carter. He was united in marriage to Margaret H. Lacy on June 25, 1949 in Chicago, IL.He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946 serving in the south pacific. He worked at Fermilab for over 25 years, retiring in 1988. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and playing golf.Bill is survived by his daughter, Betty (James) Gocken; two grandsons, Daniel (Michelle) Gocken and Andrew (Victoria) Gocken; three great grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew Binter) Gocken-Binter, Connar Gocken and William Gocken; two sisters, Faye Snyder and Margie Arnold.He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret H. Carter; one sister, Irene Bryant; three brothers, Gene Carter, Wiley Carter and Wayne Carter.Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019