Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
1855 E. Fifth Avenue
Auror, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
View Map
William Dagiantis

William Dagiantis Obituary
William Dagiantis, 53, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Presence Mercy Center. He was born April 26, 1966 in Levidi, Greece, the son of Dena (Ziazias) Dagiantis and the late Stelios Dagiantis. Bill worked for many years at Comcast Media Company as a supervisor.

Bill is survived by his mother, Dena (Ziazias) Dagiantis; sister, Kathy (Alex) Koustas; his niece, Dina (Spiros) Alikakos; his grandnephew, Demetri Alikakos; his grandniece, Maria Alikakos; his special friend, Annette Way; his uncle James Dagiantis and many cousins in the United States and in Greece.

Visitation will take place Sunday 3-8 p.m. October 20, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. October 21, 2019 at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora, Il 60505. Trisagion service will be held Sunday 6:00 p.m. at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2019
