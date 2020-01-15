Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
William G. Coldwate


1950 - 2020
William G. Coldwate Obituary
William G. "Gary" Coldwate age 69 of Newark, IL also known to his many friends as "Big Wheel" passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. He was born on August 10, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, TN., the son of Kenneth and Ava Mae (Boyd) Coldwate.

Gary was united in marriage on February 2, 1973 to Astrid Samiec and they spent the next 46 years happily together. He was employed for many years by Alcatel-Lucent Technologies in Naperville, IL. Gary was an avid classic car and drag racing enthusiast. He also enjoyed watching both the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears play, and he spent many happy days camping with his family and friends. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather nicknamed "Choo-Choo" by his grandchildren, brother-in-law and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Gary is survived by his wife, Astrid Coldwate of Newark, IL; his children, Joseph (Beata) Coldwate of Roscoe, IL, and Rebecca (Dean) Schultz of Chadwick, IL; his grandchildren Allison and Kristofer Coldwate, Benjamin and Logan William Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ava Mae Coldwate, his brother Edward Coldwate, and his grandson Angel Joseph Coldwate.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the hour of service at Nelson Funeral Home, Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 15, 2020
