William H. Hatcher, age 89 of Plano, IL passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 4, 1930 in Thayer, IL the son of William and Ann (Bell) Hatcher.
Bill was united in marriage on September 18, 1954 to Miss Verlee F. Klossing in Burlington, IA and they spent the next 58 years together. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Hatcher was a very active member, for over 56 years, at the First Baptist Church in Plano, IL where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, took part in Men's Fellowship and helped maintain the building. Bill worked for many years at Federal Huber before joining the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his sons, David (Nancy) Hatcher of Sleepy Hollow, IL, Steve (Pat) Hatcher of Plano, IL and Ken (Cheryl) Hatcher of Decatur, IL; his 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Lyle, Emily (John) Darnell, Kelly (Matt) Gencarelli, Bob Hatcher, Jeff (Brittany) Hatcher, Drew Hatcher, Adam Hatcher, and Madison Reynolds; his 10 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Juliette, Francis, Jack, Jacob, Quinn, Grace, Hannah, Hayden, and Levi; his siblings, Marguerite Wickens, George Hatcher, Annabelle Wollwert, Tom (Juanita) Hatcher, and Jeannie Heussner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Verlee Hatcher; and his brother, Don Hatcher.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Plano, 116 North Hale Street, Plano, IL, with Pastor Jason Hladik, officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery, Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until the Hour of Service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the church in Plano, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 25, 2019