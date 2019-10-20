Home

William Hartsell Richardson


1923 - 2019
William Hartsell Richardson Obituary
William Hartsell Richardson passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1923 to Claude and Thelma (Moak) Richardson in rural Vienna, IL.

He was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Aurora 400, the V.F.W. Montgomery Post 7452, the American Legion Post 0875 Oswego, IL and the Fraternal Order of The Eagles Aerie No.1606 of Aurora, IL.

He is survived by his step children, Kathleen (Brian) Duy of Oswego, IL, Paul (Julie) Ballinger of Montgomery, IL, Greg (Carla) of F.T Texas, and Robert Ballinger of Chicago, IL; two brothers, Robert (Sandy) Richardson of Cypress, IL , Jerry (Mary) Richardson of Anna, IL; two sisters, Betty Myers of Anna, IL, Mary (Dan) Archey, of Anna, IL; seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne, brother Claude, sisters Bonnie Moreland and Helen Wright, and daughters Karen Caokes and Cheryl Falk.

William and his wife traveled and enjoyed seeing a lot of historic places until her death. He will be cremated and buried with his wife in the Rock Island Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019
