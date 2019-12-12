|
William Worst (90) has passed from death to life and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to reign with him forever. Bill entered Heaven on Monday, December 9, 2019, and is now singing praise and honor to God. He loved to sing!
Bill was born in Chicago, Il on March 19, 1929, to William and Louise Worst. In 1970 Bill married Shirley. This union resulted in 10 children between the two of them. Their children are Lesah and Don Corsello, Michael and Judy Lindsay, Bill and Bridgette Worst, Terry and Martha Lindsay, Bob and Holly Lindsay, Jim and Cindy Worst, John and Stephanie Worst, Dusty and Joan Lindsay,, Larry and Linda Lindsay, and David and Heather Worst. Bill also leaves behind his beloved 27 grandchildren and his 29 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and his sister.
Bill served his country as a Seabee in the Navy during the Korean war. He sang Barbershop for 40 years and his family always enjoyed his Christmas concerts during that time. Bill worked at ATT for 38 years and after retirement worked as an electrical contractor until the age of 78. Bill loved Jesus with all his heart and lived his life in service to Him. He let his life shine so that others would see his good works and give glory to God. That was his purpose. Bill volunteered on 27 mission trips-25 of them in the US for Mission Impossible and 2 to Guatemala. Bill also volunteered at Aurora Christian, Dreyer Clinic Helping Hands, Wayside Ministries, Valley View Correctional Center and as an Awana leader. Bill was "president" of the Homebuilder's Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church for many years and would lead singing and prayer time. His prayer would always end with "and if someone in here doesn't know you Lord, may this be the day that they commit themselves to you". Bill would wish that everyone of you reading this would have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth and the life. No one goes to the Father except through Jesus. Bill's wake will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Dieterle Funeral Home, also, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9-11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 East Downer in Aurora, Il. The funeral will be at 11 am, the burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church Deacon Fund or to Literacy Evangelism International. Bill was well loved and is now with the One that loved him most. Well done, good and faithful servant!
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 12, 2019