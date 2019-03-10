William James Howard, 76, of Pingree Grove and formerly of Aurora, passed away November 3, 2018 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Jo who he married in August 1968 and their children, Sean Howard of Enid, OK, Seth Howard of Chicago and Holly Howard (Ryan Page) of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by his four younger brothers, Bob of Naperville, Corby (Kathy) of Rock Falls, Tim (Patty) of Dunlap and James (Sue) of Princeton and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Corbett and Rosella (Elmblad) Howard of Princeton, Illinois. Bill was born on March 20, 1942 in Princeton, Illinois. His parents were both teachers and instilled the value of an education into their five sons. Bill's father, who was the 1935 captain of the Northern Illinois University football team, and at various times during the 1940's the head coach of Princeton High School's football and basketball teams. The Coach's love of sports was passed on to his sons. In high school, Bill lettered and earned honors in football, basketball and track (he set the school's shot-put record). He remains the seventh all-time leading scorer in basketball at Princeton High School. Bill attended Princeton University where he was the captain of the 1963-1964 basketball team that won the Ivy League championship and advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen losing by two points to the UConn Huskies.He was also the starting tight end and defensive end for the Tiger's football team that also won the Ivy League championship his senior year. After graduating with a degree in history from Princeton University in 1964, Bill returned to Illinois. He attended the University of Chicago business school and in the 1970's and 1980's Bill served as the CFO of Barber Greene Company in Aurora, Illinois. He helped Barber Greene become the leading global manufacturer of road pavers, conveyors and other construction equipment. After Barber Greene, Bill worked as the CFO of Railcar Specialties and finished his career as a business consultant in accounting, tax and finance. He remained an avid traveler, gardener and bibliophile throughout his life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior to services at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Journey Care Hospice at https://journeycare.org/donate/ or the . To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary