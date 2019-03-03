William "Bill" Kendrick, 87, of San Antonio, Texas and formerly of Aurora, Illinois passed away on February 11, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Willis and Agnes (Kiefer) Kendrick. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan and two tours of duty during the Korean War. Bill reveled in his Irish heritage and visited Ireland many times. He enjoyed traveling, sailing and spending time with family and friends. He had a longtime career in real estate as an appraiser and broker. He personally built and remodeled a number of investment properties. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aurora and also a member of the American Legion, VFW, Phoenix Club, Turners Club, and the Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas. He is survived by his wife, Penny (Gustafson) Kendrick; son, Dennis (Amy) Kendrick; daughter, Claire (Graham) Henderson; grandchildren, Meredith and Audrey Kendrick and Ian Henderson; brothers, Dennis (Jane) Kendrick and John Kendrick; many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 50 years, Yvonne, and sister, Collette (Donald) Ropp.Family will be receiving guests on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Guests will also be received on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High Street, Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary