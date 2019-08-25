|
William L. Emory, 79 of Sugar Grove, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at his home. He was born August 31, 1939 in Tomahawk, WI, the son of the late Lyle and Gladys Emory.
Bill was employed by Preston Trucking Company for over 30 years. He was an avid Hunter and Fisherman when time permitted. He also was a golfer and range shooter. He was everyone's favorite relative. He was the life of the party and good friend to all, who swore like the truck driver he was. He was a wonderful hubby, dad and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley R. Emory; his two sons, William (Marty) Lepper and Michael (Margerite) Emory; his daughter, Christy (Russell) Cangelosi; his seven grandchildren; his brother, Lyle Emory; many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Emory.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, the family is going to have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019