|
|
Bill Kearns, 91, passed away at the IL Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL on August 9, 2019. He was born November 18, 1927 in Aurora, IL to the late William and Gertrude Kearns.
Bill joined the Navy at the age of 17, where he was a metalsmith 3rd Class. Bill was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the American Theater Medal while serving his country. Bill served on the LSMR 510, USS Denver CL 58 and USS Fargo CL-106 and was honorably discharged on September 13, 1948.
On March 29, 1947, Bill married Lorraine Seib at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aurora IL. They spent the next 62 years together living life to their fullest. Bill was employed over 30 years as a carpenter for Arnold Lies Carpentry Company of Aurora IL and also worked as an independent carpenter. Bill had a hard time being retired and often found jobs to keep him occupied. Bill also was a volunteer for Helping Hands at Dreyer Medical Clinic.
Bill was a Chicago Bears fan and loved fishing, but most of all he had a sweet tooth and a love for ice cream!
He is survived by his two daughters, Vicky (Robert) Evans and Lauralee (Jerome) Boushay; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Dale) Hoehn, Carrie (Scott) Rubo, Christina (Scott) Nakanishi and Nicholas Boushay; six great-grandchildren, Aimee Hoehn, Dawn (Marshall) Hayes, Brittaney (Tyler) Baskin, Jacob, Zachary and Michaela Rubo; one great-great grandson, Alexander Grant and a sister, Bessie Lake.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, parents and siblings.
Bill and his wife, Lorraine, will be buried together during a private ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the IL Veteran's Home, 1015 Oconor Ave, LaSalle, IL 61301 or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018.
FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS SHIPMATE!
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 18, 2019