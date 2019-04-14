William 'Bill' / 'Mac'McDonald passed away on April 4, 2019, in Summerfield, Florida at the age of 76. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sally L. McDonald, of Summerfield, FL; his son Patrick (Tammie) McDonald of Waterman, IL, his daughter Kristin (Michael) McDonald-Pigg of Aurora, IL, his sister Mary Lou (Tom) Renner of Rockford, IL, sister-in-law Mary Lou (Tom) DeKing of Lander, WY, his aunt Betty Murphy of Florida, several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William & Margaret (Murphy) McDonald, his in-laws Andrew & Mary Leah Assell and his brother-in-laws Bill & Ed Assell. Bill was born on August 26, 1942 in Aurora, IL to parents William and Margaret. He graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1960. He married Sally on November 30, 1963 and they had 2 children together. Bill was a supervisor at Northern Illinois Gas from June 1967 until August 1998 where he worked for more than 31 years. Bill retired from Northern Illinois Gas in 1998 and a few years later in 2002 moved to Florida, the state where they loved to vacation. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend that will be missed by all that were blessed to know him. He was selfless, kind and generous and loved to help anyone with anything he could. He always found a way to fix anything you broke at his work bench. He also enjoyed his cowboy movies, fishing on vacations in Wyoming, watching the Bears when he could and spending time with friends and family. Bill's family is planning a celebration of life memorial service in Illinois on a future date. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary