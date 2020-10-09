William "Bill" Merrill Isom, 90, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. Bill, the son of Claiborne and Eva Isom, was born May 20, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. On June 3, 1956, he married Romayne Johnson, at Bethany Lutheran church in Batavia. They had two children, Todd (Julie) Isom, of Batavia and Melissa Isom, New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was also blessed with two granddaughters, Brie Isom, of South Bend, IN, and Tori Isom, of Batavia, the two joys of his later years. After high school Bill worked for the C&IM Railroad in Springfield. During the Korean War Bill enlisted and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. In 1955 he was hired by the Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad (now the Burlington Northern Santa Fe RR. as brakeman/conductor. He retired after 37 years of service in 1992. He was an active UTU union member, serving four terms as president of his Local and two terms as legislative representative. Bill was a lifetime member of the Batavia Masonic Lodge. Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Monday October 12, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. following the visitation and a graveside services will be at approximately 11:30 A.M. at West Batavia Cemetery, Batavia, IL. Memorials in his memory may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Aurora 27 South Edgelawn Drive Aurora, IL 60506, http://stmarksaurora.net/
Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900, www.mossfuneral.com