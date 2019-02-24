William N. Dahm Sr. "Bee" passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Geneva. William was born the son of William and Katherine Dahm on September 29, 1926, in Aurora. "Bee" was a proud Veteran who served during World War II in our country's Navy. He was known to enjoy outdoor bowling, shuffle board, long walks and games of cribbage with friends and family. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by many. William is surivived by his children Nancy Mayo, Linda (Ron) Klotz, Pamela Barret, William (Nancy) Dahm Jr., Sandy (Dave) Seifert, Rose (Mike) Leon, and Robert (Kathleen) Dahm; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Edna Mae Dahm; and siblings Nick Dahm, Ralph Dahm, Albert Dahm, Josephine Dahm, Marie Dahm, and Sophie Grisman. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506 with memorial visitation being held the same day, 10:00 AM until the time of service, 12:00 PM. Interment will be private. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for William's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary