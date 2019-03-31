William Orville Gosselin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family members at Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL on March 27th 2019. Bill was born at St Joseph Hospital in Aurora to Ward and Margaret Gosselin. Bill graduated from West Aurora High School and St Ambrose University. Beginning at age 12, he began weightlifting and continued for his entire life. Bill held a number of state records in various Power Lifting lifts. He also won a number of Bodybuilding competitions, including a second place finish in the Prairie State Games at age 42. His nickname became Billy Biceps. Bill was a mentor and established programs in weightlifting and bodybuilding for a number of youth in Aurora. During his lifetime, he was on numerous boards such as Easter Seals and the YMCA and spent most of his working years in the Insurance Industry as an agent and broker.He is survived by his wife, Judith (Weingartner) Gosselin, 7 Children Maura (Bob) Tumpane, Ward Gosselin, Tara Gosselin, Mary Colette (Bill) Foley, Peggy (Paul) Thew, Eileen (Mark) Trnka, Noreen (Georges) Gosselin, 12 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, Brother Gerard (Jeri) Gosselin, Sister Margaret Ann (W. James) Buckley, 3 Step-Children John (Megan) Plain, Jennifer Milam, Lauren Ardelean, 4 Step-Grandchildren, as well as several cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James P Gosselin and sister Kathryn Gosselin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to Holy Angels Church at 12:00 PM, Fr. Michael Lavan will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with liturgical wake service at 7:30 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Memorial contributions may be made in William's name to the Assoication for Individual Development, 1230 N Highland Avenue, Aurora, Illinois 60506.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for William's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary