William Otto "Bill" Heise, age 84, of Oswego, IL died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1935 in Aurora, IL, the son of Otto W. and Bertha C. nee Bramscher Heise.
Bill was a gentle, unassuming soul with a kind word for everyone he met. He had a ready smile, twinkling brown eyes and a wry wit. His wife was the love of his life. He was a devoted father and "Papa." Sporting his Navy baseball cap in his typical understated way, he was very proud of his military service. He loved to watch old westerns, visit with everyone and tell stories. His most favorite thing to do was mow his yard with his John Deere tractors.
Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL, the Class of 1953 of Oswego High School (where he wrestled and was nicknamed "Little Ott") and the Kendall County Farm Bureau. He was a tool and die maker for Barber-Greene Co in Aurora, IL for 30 years and Custom Aluminum Products in South Elgin, IL for 15 years prior to his retirement.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Karen A nee Krug Heise (whom he married on September 20, 1959 in Aurora, IL), two daughters Debbie (Fred) Besco, Diane (John) Andermann both of Oswego, IL; granddaughter Lauren nee Besco (John) Najdzion of Yorkville, IL; brother Charles (DeMaris) Johnson, three nieces, Cindy (Randy) Johnson, Dawn Johnson, Tammie Johnson; three nephews Ron Hubrick, David (Cindy Brooks) Hubrick, Marc Berry; two great nieces, two great nephews; also two granddogs Dottie and Magic. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Edward Johnson and by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth (Richard) Hubrick.
Visitation will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. He will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 S. Book Road, Naperville, IL. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 S. Book Road, Naperville, IL 60564.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019