William P. Murtaugh, 59, of Aurora, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born March 30, 1960 in Aurora, son of Edward and the late Nancy (Gately) Murtaugh.
He is survived by his father, Edward; sister, Kim as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2 PM until time of service 4 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Association for Individual Development (AID) at aidcares.org.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 14, 2019