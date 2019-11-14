Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Murtaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Murtaugh


1960 - 2019
William P. Murtaugh Obituary
William P. Murtaugh, 59, of Aurora, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born March 30, 1960 in Aurora, son of Edward and the late Nancy (Gately) Murtaugh.

He is survived by his father, Edward; sister, Kim as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2 PM until time of service 4 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Association for Individual Development (AID) at aidcares.org.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 14, 2019
