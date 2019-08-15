|
William R. Butler, 60, of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 21, 1958, at Woodward Memorial Hospital in Sandwich to Robert and Bonita (Reinhart) Butler.
Bill grew up in Sandwich, encircled by parents, grandparents, siblings, and generations of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and classmates as neighbors. He and his wife, Carol Born, who he married May 8, 1998, have lived for many years in Aurora. The neighbors there have become a community, with many of them appreciating Bill's abilities when repairing bicycles and solving household problems. They called him the "Mayor." He was most recently employed at Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove, from which he retired in April, 2018.
He is survived by his two children: Jacob (Ashley) Butler and their two children; Jennifer (William) Jass and their three children. He is also survived by his loving wife, Carol Butler, her three children: Casey (Mary) Fletcher and their three children; Barbara Fletcher (Brad Schule) and their four children; Sarah (Ron) Zwart and their child; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings: Jeffrey Butler, Sandwich; Paula (Mike) Nagy, Sandwich; Martin (Pam) Butler, Garfield, AR; and Jane (Joe) Latham of Sandwich. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John.
The family wishes to send special thanks to Brad Schule, who was especially helpful during Bill's time of need.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the United Church of Sandwich, 512 E. Lions Rd., Sandwich, with the Rev.Tom Bourke officiating.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 15, 2019