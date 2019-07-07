William Richard Prince of Oswego Illinois died peacefully at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago on July 4, 2019. He was born in Joplin, Missouri on September 2, 1935, the first child of Paul and Charlotte (Bearden) Prince. Bill spent his early years in Cisne, Illinois and subsequently earned both a BS and MS in Education from Eastern Illinois University. He began his teaching and coaching career in Westfield and Beecher City, IL coming to Oswego in 1963 where he taught eight years in the Oswego School system.



In 1967 Bill became one of the founding members of Waubonsee Community College's athletic program. He was the college's first athletic director, baseball coach, physical education instructor and physical education department chair, simultaneously holding all those positions his first eight years on campus.



As Waubonsee's first baseball coach he guided the Chiefs on the ball field through the 1977 season. His 1973 baseball team finished fifth in region IV, when all of the Illinois community colleges were in one division, and his 1974 club was the first athletic team at Waubonsee to be nationally ranked. Two of his teams won Skyway Conference baseball titles, including the 1975 squad which went undefeated in league play. That team went on to win the Region IV Sectional crown before advancing all the way to the NJCAA Region IV Tournament Championship game, finishing second among the tournament's 45 teams.



Later Bill served as Waubonsee's golf coach for six years, helping the chief's card two Skyway Conference golf titles. And for good measure he was also the cross-county coach in the 1972 and 1973 seasons. Throughout his entire 27 years at Waubonsee, he was a physical education instructor and was at the forefront of overall fitness, conceiving the idea and development of Waubonsee's fitness center. In 2003 he was inducted into the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Hall of Fame. In 2007 he was part of the inaugural class of inductees into Waubonsee's Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2013 was inducted into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame.



During the summer months Bill taught golf to thousands of students from 1975 to 2000 at Valley Green Golf Course, North Aurora, IL. Upon retirement from Waubonsee he earned his real estate license and worked as a Realtor for Weis Real Estate, Oswego, IL and Real Estate Executives, Aurora, IL. in addition to working as a social host and event planner for a cruise line for a short period of time.



In 1992 he met Jean Zentmyer of Oswego and they were married January 2,1999 during the second largest snowfall since 1884-1885. In addition to Jean, survivors to cherish his memory are his three children: Robert (Sharon) Prince of New Canaan, CT; Robyn (Charles) Sutcliff of Yorkville, IL; and Michael Prince of Phoenix, AZ, and a Step Daughter, Kelly (Jason) Maxwell of Fulshear, TX. Two brothers also survive: Larry (Linda) Prince, of Sun City West, AZ and Tom (Marilyn) Prince of Franklin, TN. Additionally, seven grandchildren: Heather Johnson, Chelsea (Adam) Thatcher; Billy (Hannah) Godfredson Prince, Jackson Prince, Dylan Sutcliff, Casey Sutcliff and Justin Prince. And twin step grandchildren, Zane and Sylvie Maxwell; a great granddaughter, Hazlett Thatcher, nieces and nephews, Larry Jr (Kathy) Prince, Ruth (Jim) Heinke; Greg (Karen) Prince, and Brian Prince and great nieces Kailey (Domingo) Marin and Kelly Prince.



Bill accepted Christ as a young man of 21 years and was a faithful member of Oswego Presbyterian Church for many years serving for a time as Elder among other positions.



Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Oswego Presbyterian Church 1976 IL-25, Oswego, IL 60543, with the Rev. Skip Shaffer officiating. Private family interment will follow. Memorials may be directed to Oswego Presbyterian Church Building Fund 1976 IL-25, Oswego, IL 60543. DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, is in charge of arrangements. For more information: 630-554-3888 or [email protected] Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019