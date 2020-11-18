In loving memory of William (Bill) Rogers Wade II. May 1, 1952 - November 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Pugmire; his father, William Wade; and sister, Janice Aguilar. He is survived by a loving wife, Linda Wade; devoted daughters, Kathy Cummings and Stacy Pfiffner; brothers, Ron Pugmire, Stacey Pugmire, Bret Pugmire and Rene Pugmire. Bill was a loving grandfather to Haley, Elijah, Jake, Liberty and Mason.
Bill Wade was a much-loved provider, father, brother, and son. He loved animals, often devoting his time training shelter animals for adoption. He had a way of helping anyone he knew. Sometimes his answers weren't the answers we wanted to hear but always needed to hear it. Bill was a wealth of knowledge. He could talk about pets, organic gardening, construction, nature conservation, finances and so much more at any time. Bill built his business Affordable Roofing, alongside his partner, into a successful business of 32 years. Bill spent his retirement years in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas at his favorite river fishing for lunker trout. Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
