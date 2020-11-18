1/1
William R. Wade II
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of William (Bill) Rogers Wade II. May 1, 1952 - November 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Pugmire; his father, William Wade; and sister, Janice Aguilar. He is survived by a loving wife, Linda Wade; devoted daughters, Kathy Cummings and Stacy Pfiffner; brothers, Ron Pugmire, Stacey Pugmire, Bret Pugmire and Rene Pugmire. Bill was a loving grandfather to Haley, Elijah, Jake, Liberty and Mason.

Bill Wade was a much-loved provider, father, brother, and son. He loved animals, often devoting his time training shelter animals for adoption. He had a way of helping anyone he knew. Sometimes his answers weren't the answers we wanted to hear but always needed to hear it. Bill was a wealth of knowledge. He could talk about pets, organic gardening, construction, nature conservation, finances and so much more at any time. Bill built his business Affordable Roofing, alongside his partner, into a successful business of 32 years. Bill spent his retirement years in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas at his favorite river fishing for lunker trout. Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved