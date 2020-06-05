William P. Schmidt, Jr., 57, of Oswego, IL, died unexpectedly on May 30, 2020 while working in his backyard.He was born in Aurora, IL on September 12, 1962, son of William P. Schmidt, Sr. and the late Judy E. Schmidt (nee Whitney). He is survived by his wife, Connie Schmidt (nee Long); three adult children, Matthew (Mary Anne) Schmidt, Alyson Schmidt, and Jakob (Kendra) Schmidt; seven grandchildren, Maggie, Maddux, Marshall, Miles, Nora, Calvin, and Johnathan; his dad, Bill Schmidt, Sr.; and his brother, Tom (Ruth) Schmidt.Bill graduated from Yorkville High School in 1980 and worked at McDonald's briefly before working in his dad's machine shop, B&B Machining in Aurora. On October 9, 1982, he married his former McDonald's boss and love of his life, Connie, with whom he had three children. He worked as a machinist with his dad and brother, and eventually his kids, and co-owned the business with his brother. He loved playing baseball and softball, swimming in the pool with his kids, telling jokes, laughing, spending quality time with friends and family, woodworking, grilling, cooking "big" breakfasts on Saturday mornings for his kids, rocking out to Boston, Styx and Queen, cultivating his backyard pond, aquariums full of fish and live plants, and working in his yard on his John Deere tractor and planting flowers and vegetables.Above all else, Bill was devoted to Christ and intent on being a Godly example to anyone in his sphere of influence. He believed Jesus' saving work on the cross and the power of the resurrection. His faith in Christ's redeeming work was the lens through which he viewed and lived his life. He was a life-long member of Central Bible Church in Aurora, where he worked as an AWANA leader and director for the boys' group for 20+ years, served as an Elder and teacher, served as the audio/visual guy behind the scenes every Sunday, and served anywhere he saw a need. He was kind, compassionate, hard-working, humble, and absolutely adored being Papa to his seven grandkids. He is, and always will be, deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him, but we also know he is present with the Lord and that those who believe in Jesus Christ for salvation will see him again in Heaven someday.A visitation is scheduled for 3-7p.m. on June 4, and the funeral service is June 5 at 10a.m., both at Central Bible Church in Aurora. Pastor Gary Hollinger and his son Jakob will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Bible Church at 940 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60504.