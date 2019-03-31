William W. Wood, 88, passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora surrounded by his family. He was born December 22, 1930 in Wheaton IL to William T. and Edna M. (Lindeman) Wood. He resided in Downers Grove, IL. until 1938 when he moved to Cornucopia, WI, where he finished his schooling and graduated from South Shore High School in Port Wing, WI. in 1948. Upon graduation, he entered the service of the United States Navy and served for four years and participated in the landing at Inchon Korea on Sept. 15, 1950. On October 11, 2017 he was honored with a flight to Washington D C. to be recognized for his service in Korea. He was honorably discharged in June of 1952 and married Joyce M. Henricks daughter of Howard and Nora (Pruitt) Henricks at the First Baptist Church in Aurora on May 9, 1953. He was an avid member of the Aurora Moose Lodge 400 where he served all the offices including Governor in 1987-88 and was awarded the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1996, the highest degree of the Moose fraternity. He was also active in the ritual program holding 16 state championships and 9 international awards including the Shining Star. Bill retired after 50 years of service in the Carpenters Union Local 916 and was honored with a life membership. He was also a member of Montgomery VFW Post 7452. He was also a member of the Church of The Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oswego, IL. Bill also held the Amateur radio call sign of WB9QFO since 1975. Bill is survived by his two sons, Tim H. (Deborah) Wood and Randy T. (Barbara) Wood of Montgomery. Il. Five grandchildren Shane, Jolene, Julie, Dan and Allison and 9 great grandchildren with number 10 on the way and special friend Nellie Stiles. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, a sister Doris, a half brother Raymond and a granddaughter Megan. Family will receive guests Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral services Tuesday April 2, 2019 lying in state from 10am until time of service at 10:30am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 5 West Washington Street, Oswego,IL . Burial will take place at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia. Donations to the are appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary