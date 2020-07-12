1/1
Yonne Margaret Baker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yonne Margaret Baker, 91, of Olathe, KS, (formerly of Aurora, Illinois) passed away on June 24, 2020 at Homestead of Olathe.

She was born on September 19, 1928 to William and Margaret (George) Montavon at Dekalb, IL.

On May 9, 1953 in DeKalb, IL she married Richard Baker and they made their home in Aurora, IL. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, and she enjoyed hunting for garage sales and taking walks.

She is survived by her children Michael (Doris) Baker, Scott (Jan) Baker, Julie Baker-Caplan, Laurel Baker, Sharon (Rob) Ragusin, and Michelle (Gary) Fogle. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Shirley D'Ascoli, and many nieces and nephews.

Yonne was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, her husband Richard, a granddaughter, Jennifer, their son Mark and his wife, Laurie.

Services will be held Friday July 31st, at Dieterle Memorial Home, in Montgomery Il. There will be a visitation from 11:00am-12:30 pm and a prayer service from 12:30-1pm in the Chapel, followed with a luncheon hosted by their children. All are welcome.

In addition, a graveside service will be held for both Richard and Yonne on Saturday August 1st, 10:00am at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery Il, anyone wishing to attend is welcome.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Prayer Service
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gable Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
5695 W 95th St
Overland Park, KS 66207
913-232-7334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Your Mom was such a sweet, kind person. She always seemed happy and had such a cheerful attitude. My sincere sympathy to all of you. May you treasure your memories forever.
Janice Weishaar Reed
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved