Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Barbara Piccione
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Piccione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Piccione


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Piccione Obituary
Barbara Ann Piccione, age 78, of Selbyville, DE passed away at 11:01 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 while at home surrounded by love and her immediate family. She was born in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Swift) Dryden.

She retired from Kaydon Ring and Seal Corporation in Baltimore and was a member of the Moose Lodge and had attended Mountain Christian Church in Baltimore, MD.

She is survived by Bob (Companion of 40 years); a daughter, Barbara Ann Lingerman and partner, Vito Naidicius of Selbyville; two sisters, Joyce Purdham of West Ocean City, MD and Mary Gillespie of Akron, PA; three grandchildren, April Rayner; Anthony Lingerman; Amanda Lingerman; and their husband and wives; Wendy, Kevin and Debbie, several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Cali, Daisy, Bulldozer, Avary, Butterfinger, Yoda, Wasabi, Zeus, Zoey, Bubba, Tinkerbell, Delilah and Sundae.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Dryden, Connie Zapresko, Dolores Ireland and Shirley Kerr.

Services were held on February 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Burbage Cancer Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811 or ., National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

Condolences may be sent by visiting "Remembering Barbara Piccione" on Facebook at http://bit.ly/barbarapiccione or www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Avenue News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -