Barbara Ann Piccione, age 78, of Selbyville, DE passed away at 11:01 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 while at home surrounded by love and her immediate family. She was born in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Swift) Dryden.
She retired from Kaydon Ring and Seal Corporation in Baltimore and was a member of the Moose Lodge and had attended Mountain Christian Church in Baltimore, MD.
She is survived by Bob (Companion of 40 years); a daughter, Barbara Ann Lingerman and partner, Vito Naidicius of Selbyville; two sisters, Joyce Purdham of West Ocean City, MD and Mary Gillespie of Akron, PA; three grandchildren, April Rayner; Anthony Lingerman; Amanda Lingerman; and their husband and wives; Wendy, Kevin and Debbie, several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Cali, Daisy, Bulldozer, Avary, Butterfinger, Yoda, Wasabi, Zeus, Zoey, Bubba, Tinkerbell, Delilah and Sundae.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Dryden, Connie Zapresko, Dolores Ireland and Shirley Kerr.
Services were held on February 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Burbage Cancer Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811 or ., National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Condolences may be sent by visiting "Remembering Barbara Piccione" on Facebook at http://bit.ly/barbarapiccione or www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Avenue News on Feb. 27, 2020